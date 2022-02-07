Karnataka hijab row: Govt asks students to follow uniform, not to disturb peace

Ministers Araga Jnanendra and BC Nagesh said that as per the government’s latest orders, students must wear uniforms inside colleges to promote unity

news Hijab Row

As the row over students wearing the hijab continues to spread in Karnataka, the state government has urged college students to follow the the orders regarding uniforms and to not get ‘provoked’, on Monday, January 7. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Education Minister BC Nagesh and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appealed to the students in this regard, as protests have erupted in parts of Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts over the matter.

Addressing the media, CM Bommai, who is currently in New Delhi, said that the students must follow the state government order issued regarding uniforms. The order states that a uniform style of clothing must be worn, and must not disturb equality, integrity and public law and order. The students must not make any attempts to disturb peace, he added. "The court order is coming tomorrow. The state government will take a decision on the issue once the order comes. As the case is before the court I don't want to speak about it”, he said and further added that there were forces active behind stirring up the hijab row in the state, as it had earlier surfaced in Kerala and Maharashtra.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that wearing both the hijab and saffron shawl are not allowed into college premises. “State government has already clarified that students should wear the uniform approved by college management. Everyone should follow it. All are equal and children of Mother India. This culture should come from educational institutions. Students should think beyond religion. Uniform is a symbol of equality. I suspect some vested interest behind these protests. I directed the police to inquire as to who is involved in instigating it”, he told news agency ANI.

Read: Hijab row: Karnataka govt bars clothes that ‘disturb equality, public order’

Meanwhile, Education Minister BC Nagesh told reporters in Mysuru, "The students must come wearing uniforms to the colleges. Students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls will not be permitted to enter. Until you reach the college entrance you can wear clothes of your choice. Once you come inside the gate, you have to be in uniform," he said. Meanwhile, in the Government PU College in Kundapur, the college authorities said that the protesting students will be allowed to enter the college, but only if they agree to sit in separate classrooms for as long as they choose to wear the hijab.

Read: Every girl’s hijab has a unique story, Hindutva supporters have only one reason to ban it

The hijab row has now spread across the state, including in Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Mandya and Vijayapura. It has affected seven colleges in Udupi alone, while also spreading to CM Bommai's native district of Haveri. The row took a new turn with students of IDSG College in Chikkamaglur district, who came in blue shawls in support of wearing the hijab by Muslim students. They raised 'Jai Bhim' slogans and condemned the communalisation of education.

Also read: Karnataka's hijab row: A fragile regime's latest assault on the right to choice

Standoff between students wearing Saffron shawls Vs students wearing blue shawls in chikkamagalur, "Jai bheem" VS "Jai Shree Ram" & other sloganeering between them inside the campus over the #HijabisOurRight

Controversy #Hijab #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/4yr2ks2wWn — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 7, 2022

(With IANS inputs)