Karnataka Health Minister says no state-wide lockdown for now

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently announced a weekend curfew and additional curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has clarified that there will be no state-wide lockdown after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a weekend curfew and additional curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Sudhakar, who retained the Health and Medical Education portfolio in Bommai’s cabinet, in an interview with The New Indian Express, said that “there was no question” of imposing a state-wide lockdown. In the interview, he told TNIE that as of now, curbs have been introduced in the districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala. He noted that the state is taking preventive measures like imposing night curfew and restrictions on congregations.

The next move will be taken based on the Technical Advisory Committee’s (TAC) suggestions, he said, noting that Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikmagalur districts were witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases and the situation was being monitored. The state government had on August 6 introduced curbs in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and announced a weekend curfew in eight districts. The night curfew was also advanced by an hour. The curfew begins at 9 pm until 5 am the following day, instead of the earlier timing of 10 pm to 5 am.

The minister in the interview, also spoke about the increase of active micro-containment zones in Bengaluru and noted that presently there are 162 micro-containment zones under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region. He further spoke about the vaccination drive in the state and refuted claims of a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Karnataka registered 1,598 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday of which Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, reported 438 cases, while Bengaluru urban district reported 348 new cases, according to the state Health Department bulletin. Udupi reported 129 cases, followed by Mysuru at 98, Kodagu at 83, Hassan at 80, Uttara Kannada at 53 and Chikkamagaluru at 52. According to a bulletin, there were deaths in nine districts, including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Hassan, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru.

(With PTI inputs)