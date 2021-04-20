Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy wants 15-day lockdown, Siddaramaiah says impose Sec 144

An all-party meeting convened by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, that was attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and floor leaders of both the houses of legislature, has decided to consult the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on whether to impose a lockdown or curfew in the state.

The virtual all-party meeting was attended by the CM, who joined in from Manipal Hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, and his cabinet colleagues â€” R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai and Dr K Sudhakar, who joined from the CMâ€™s home office â€˜Krishna,â€™ and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who joined from Ramanagara. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah joined from his official residence, KPCC President DK Shivakumar from KPCC office, HD Kumaraswamy from Apollo Hospital and HD Revanna from Hassan.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) advocated a complete lockdown to be imposed immediately to curb the increasing coronavirus cases while another former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress called for prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC. After listening to all sides, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he will look at all options. The Governor meanwhile asked the government to abide by the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Dr Sudhakar, at the beginning of the meeting, briefed the leaders on what capacity building has been done including arrangement of beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as vaccination. All ministers spoke against imposing a complete lockdown.

TAC, a panel of experts that advises COVID-19 measures, had told the government to implement Section 144 of CrPC and had asked for a ban on public gatherings. Though Health Minister K Sudhakar had been pushing for a one-week lockdown, most other ministers were against the suggestions as they believed this would deliver a huge setback to the local economy.