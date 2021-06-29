Karnataka HC to hear Twitter India MD’s case against UP police notice on July 5

Manish Maheshwari had moved the court against the summons issued by the Ghaziabad police in a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, June 29, adjourned the proceedings in a matter pertaining to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and the Ghaziabad police, which had summoned him in a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man in the UP town recently. Advocate P Prasanna Kumar, who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh police, sought an adjournment, following which the single bench of Justice G Narendar who is hearing the matter posted it for July 5.

Manish Maheshwari, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued a notice by the Ghaziabad Police earlier, asking him to report at its Loni Border police station on June 24 to get his statement recorded in the case, following which he moved the High Court in Karnataka seeking relief.

The court had then restrained the Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against him. Justice Narendar had also maintained if the police wanted to examine Maheshwari, they could do so through virtual mode.

In a video clip, which surfaced on social media on June 14, the elderly Muslim man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleged he was thrashed by some young men and asked to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 lodged an FIR against Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammad Zubair and Rana Ayyub, Congress' Salman Nizami, Masqoor Usmani, Dr Sama Mohammad and writer Saba Naqvi for sharing the clip. The police, who had ruled out a communal angle in the incident, claimed the video was shared to cause communal unrest. The journalists have however said that they were only reporting on the victim's version and the police was targeting them

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh police moved the Supreme Court against the interim relief granted to Manish Maheshwari in the case. Maheshwari has filed a caveat in the apex court, asking that he be heard before any orders are passed in the matter.

The Twitter India MD was on Tuesday booked in a separate case by the Bulandshahr police after a complaint was filed over a distorted map of India. The map in question, which appeared on the career section of the Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life', had shown the Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir outside India, triggering outrage on social media. Twitter later removed that map.