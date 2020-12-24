Karnataka HC asks cop to clean road for a week for failing to do his duty

A petition was filed in the High Court after the police officer did not comply with procedure.

news Police

The Karnataka High Court directed a police officer in Kalaburagi district to clean the road in front of his police station for a week for failing to address a complaint by a mother whose son was abducted. A division bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav and Justice P Krishna Bhat was hearing a petition filed by Tarabai, a resident in the district. The petition said that the police officer did not comply with procedure when she came to the Station Bazar police station in Kalaburagi with a complaint. She told the police at the station that her son Suresh was abducted and not found.

"If the facts disclosed to him amounted to an offence taking place within the limits of his police station, then he should have proceeded with the investigation of the case and if the offence disclosed took place outside his jurisdiction,then he was obliged to transfer the FIR to the jurisdictional police station for further investigation of the case," the bench stated.

The bench stated that the mandate of law was overlooked and the woman's complaint was not made into an entry in the diary kept at the station. No FIR was registered in the case. Following this, the station house officer took an undertaking that he would clean the road in front of the police station for a week. The court accepted his undertaking and also said that police officers in Kalaburagi district will be given an orientation course in 'zero FIRs'.

"We direct the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi District to hold a workshop/orientation course to all police officers working within Kalaburagi District on the subject of "Zero FIR"," the bench stated.

Since Suresh, who was missing, was later produced before the court, the bench said that the matter will be closed after the police officer serves his punishment.