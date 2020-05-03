Karnataka has an equal number of discharged cases and active cases

As of May 3, the Karnataka government confirmed 614 cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Karnataka state government confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 614 as of May 3.

Out of the total, 293 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after consecutive tests returned negative for the virus as per protocol, leaving another 295 active cases in the state being treated at designated hospitals. This brings the number of discharged and active cases both to around 290.

There have been 25 deaths reported in the state so far.

As per the bulletin issued on Sunday, 3 people out of the 13 are currently undergoing treatment in ICU. The bulletin also states that 22 people have been discharged on Sunday after they had recovered from an infection of coronavirus.

Four of the new individuals confirmed to be positive on Sunday are from Bengaluru.

One person resides in a containment zone, BBMP ward number 135 Bapuji Nagar. The other are three women who were all contacts of P 350.

Six new cases have been reported from Kalaburagi, two individuals 2 of the cases are Contacts of P532. One person is a SARI (Severe acute respiratory infection) patient while 2 others are showing signs of having influenza like illness (IFI). The bulletin also states that the IFI patients are under investigation. One other patient from Kalaburagi, a 22 year old male has tested positive but officials are still looking for the source of the infection.

The other new cases from Karnataka have been reported from Bagalkote district. 2 cases are from Mudhol taluk while one case is from Badami, which is a SARI case. The bulletin says that the Badami case is under investigation.

The state of Karnataka is easing the lockdown within the state, especially in the green and orange zones.

Karnataka has 3 red zones, 2 of which are Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, and the other is Mysuru district. Both of these districts are highly urbanised and crowded.

The Karnataka government has allowed people to go back to the homes if they wish. The Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa has announced free transport within Karnataka up to Tuesday May 7.

