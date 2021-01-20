Karnataka govt to withdraw cases against cow vigilantes

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan further said that the government also has plans to set up a dedicated war room to protect the cattle in the state.

A day after the anti-cow slaughter ordinance came into effect in Karnataka, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that the government is planning to withdraw cases filed against ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) in the state. Gau rakshak or cow vigilante is a term used for people who use physical force to police the transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses in the state.

At a review meeting of the department held on Tuesday, MLAs Bharat Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath told Minister Prabhu Chauhan that their workers were being detained for opposing the transportation of allegedly stolen cattle.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the minister said that a proposal is being mooted to withdraw cases against the cow vigilantes. “I will visit Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the proposal for the same. Will discuss it with them,” said Chauhan to the media.

The Minister further said that the government also has plans to set up a dedicated war room to protect the cattle in the state. He also urged the officials to implement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, citing it would bring down illegal slaughter of cattle to a great extent.

Chauhan additionally announced that more ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) will be built in the state. “Every taluk in the state should have one gaushala to protect the cattle. Sanctions to the existing gaushalas in the state will be increased depending on the expenses incurred in taking care of the cattle,” said the minister pointing out that India’s still a largely agrarian country and that cattle are worshipped as a part of the tradition.

The state government will consider giving compensation to the farmers for maintenance of non-productive cattle, said Chauhan. He claimed that farmers have not sought any compensation or sent the non-productive cattle to gaushalas run by the state.

Under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020, individuals involved in the illegal sale of cattle meat or slaughtering of cows can either face a jail term up to seven years and (or) have to pay a fine up to Rs 10 lakhs.