Karnataka govtâ€™s new Bill to promote Kannada language: Ten things to know

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill was tabled by Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar in the state Assembly on Thursday.

In a big push to promote the usage of Kannada language in higher education as well as industries in the state, the Karnataka government has tabled the â€˜Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Billâ€™ in the state Assembly. The Bill, tabled by Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Thursday, September 22, classifies residents whose parents or guardians have been living in Karnataka for at least 15 years and is able to read and write Kannada as a Kannadiga.

On September 14, Kannada groups and Opposition leaders had raised strong objections to the state government celebrating Hindi Divas, following which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued a statement that his government was bringing in a special legislation to make Kannada mandatory in Karnataka. The Bill was tabled in this backdrop. In an interview with The New Indian Express later, V Sunil Kumar pointed out that despite there being more than 300 circulars issued over the past several years, there was no strong law for the implementation of Kannada as the official language.

Hereâ€™s what you need to know about the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill:

> The new Bill proposes that Kannada be taught in higher education and technical courses.

> It also proposes reservation in higher education for students who have studied in Kannada medium from Classes 1 to 10.

> The Karnataka Industrial Policy 2020-25 mandates companies to have a reservation of 70% to Kannadigas and 100% for Group D employees. The new Bill proposes withdrawal of benefits for companies not adhering to the same.

> As per the Bill, private companies that do not follow the percentage of reservation shall be denied land concessions and tax rebates by the state government.

> The Bill also proposes the setting up of an Official Language Commission, and an enforcement mechanism to implement the official language at the state, district and taluk levels.

> Employees of banks and other financial institutions in Karnataka will use Kannada as well while communicating with members of the public, the Bill mandates.

> If Karnataka government employees do not use Kannada in official transactions, it will be perceived as dereliction of duty.

> The Bill proposes that Kannada be used in subordinate courts and tribunals in the state.

> It also pushes for the use of Kannada in Information Technology services and billboards.

> Owners of industries or commercial establishments who do not use Kannada as prescribed by the Bill shall be imposed with a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first offence, Rs 10,000 for the second, and Rs 20,000 for the third.