Karnataka govt rolls out app for availing direct cash benefits

CM Yediyurappa said the app will help in bringing transparency and eliminate misuse of funds, middlemen and loopholes.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government on Thursday rolled out its own direct benefit transfer (DBT) app to help beneficiaries of 120 welfare schemes. Launching the application, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the platform was developed by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-governance). "The government's intention to bring in transparency in governance will be fulfilled when all citizens make best use of the DBT app and keep informed about the transfer benefits," he said. The CM said that the state government had credited Rs 12,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries availing the 120 schemes during the last two years.

"The app will also eliminate misuse of funds, middlemen and loopholes, as accounts of beneficiaries are linked to their Aadhar unique identity number," said the Chief Minister. The state government has disbursed economic relief aid to all the beneficiaries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's first and second waves. "All schemes providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries have been linked to the DBT scheme," said Yediyurappa.

The app identifies beneficiaries through their Aadhar number, which is considered as their address and directly transfers cash into their Aadhar-linked bank account. The app, which can be downloaded through Google Play Store and registered through e-KYC, will connect to the National Payments Corporation of India, and update on the present status of bank seeding.

"The DBT mobile app will also provide scheme-wise information on instalments of transferred amount, date of digital payment, bank account number and UTR (unique transaction reference) number," said the Application Project Director Jayanthi.

On May 19, the CM had announced the second instalment of COVID-19 relief package of Rs 1,250 crore. The government said that under the COVID-19 relief package, it will disburse Rs 3,000 each for auto and taxi drivers and construction workers. The package promises Rs 2,000 for workers in the unorganized sector, like barbers, tailors, ragpickers, potters. The government has also announced Rs 10,000 per hectare for floriculture farmers under the relief package.

Along with the floriculture farmers, the government has announced that horticulture farmers will receive Rs 10,000 per hectare which will benefit approximately 69,000 farmers, the government stated. In the same scheme street vendors have been promised Rs 2,000.