Karnataka govt revises CT scan price cap to Rs 2500 for general category patients

For BPL cardholders the price cap on CT scans remains at Rs 1500.

The Karnataka government revised the cap on prices of CT scans to Rs 2,500, from Rs 1,500, for general category patients, on May 8. For people falling below the poverty line (BPL cardholders), the price will remain at Rs 1,500.

Earlier, on May 7, the government had issued a circular putting a price cap on CT Scans at Rs 1,500. But this was increased at the request of private diagnostic centres. However, the price cap on X-rays which was capped at Rs 250 in the same circular, remains unchanged.

“The Association of Diagnostic Centres, Bengaluru (ADCB) has submitted a representation to Hon'ble Chief Minister stating that the Diagnostic Centers are not given any concession in electricity bill tariff like what is provided to hospitals and they have to incur huge costs on the salaries of radiologists and supporting staff which makes the working cost of a single CT scan to be Rs 3,000,” the circular read.

“They have submitted that the price limit fixed by the government is not viable and requested to reconsider the price cap and fix a reasonable price between Rs 3,500-4,500 per scan,” the circular further read.

This cap was put by the Karnataka government, and its counterparts in other states, as increasing numbers of people were undergoing these two tests to detect COVID-19 infection.

In his tweet, state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said that hospitals and labs that overcharge for these tests will face strict action. The Health Minister also said that government hospitals are providing the services for free.

As reported earlier, CT scans and X-rays are to be done only based on the doctor’s advice. In this context, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that misuse of CT scans and biomarkers may cause damage in the long run as it exposes the patient to radiation.