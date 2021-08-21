Karnataka govt plans to build residential townships in industrial areas

Karnataka Industries Minister said long-distance commute and in turn save crucial man-hours, increase productivity and prevent traffic congestion.

news Infrastructure

In a bid to avoid long traffic snarls and save man-hours being wasted in traffic junctions, Karnataka industries minister Murugesh R Nirani said on Friday, August 20, that the state government was planning to launch a unique concept of "walk-to-work" across the state. The state plans to do this by preparing a blueprint on residential townships in industrial areas that would come up in future across the state.

"Industries department is planning to develop 9,010 acres of land for industrial development in the coming days in Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Haveri districts. Over 81,864 acres of land in 188 industrial areas have been acquired so far and allotted for industrial units across the state," Nirani explained.

The Minister said that the proposed residential townships will come up on Karnataka Industry Area Development Board (KIADB) land and other industrial areas. "The main objective of this project is to help workers, officials and other staff reside on the premises which will help them avoid commuting long distances and in turn save crucial man-hours, increase productivity and prevent traffic congestion," the minister who himself is an industrialist explained.

Nirani told residential townships will be constructed on 10% to 15% of the land reserved in industrial areas with all basic amenities such as schools, shopping malls, clinics, parks and recreation facilities. The minister said that the state is an ideal destination for investors and maintaining its leading spot.

"We will ensure further progress with investor-friendly and business-friendly steps in the coming days. I will also hold a meeting with top industrialists soon and discuss issues related to industrial development and attracting investments. The government will leave no stone unturned in maintaining Karnataka's lead position in the industrial sector and investor-friendly atmosphere," Nirani said.

The industrial township is expected to generate an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and create 5 lakh jobs, stated a Deccan Herald report. The report further stated that two townships will be established in both Bengaluru–Mumbai and Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridors.