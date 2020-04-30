Karnataka govt permits one-time interstate movement for people

This comes a day after the Centre had announced that migrant workers will be permitted to return to their respective native places.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Karnataka government has announced that interstate travel will be permitted for migrant workers and students on a one-time basis. This comes a day after the Centre had announced that migrant workers will be permitted to return to their respective native places. However, details of when this will be allowed are not known yet.

The Karnataka state government in an order dated April 30 stated as much, and designated nodal officials to coordinate movement of stranded people outside the state to Karnataka and vice versa. “District administration, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and all other concerned departments shall provide necessary support in smooth and orderly movement of persons, as per the SOPs devised, under the guidance of nodal officers,” the order stated.

Some of the guidelines for this one-time movement of persons include screening the moving persons and allowing those found asymptomatic to proceed. It has also been decided that buses will be used for transporting individuals – the vehicles will be sanitized and follow social distancing norms in seating. Local health authorities will assess the persons arriving in the state, and keep them in home quarantine, or institutional quarantine if needed. “They would be kept under watch with periodic checkups,” the order adds.

The announcement came following a cabinet meeting held on Thursday morning at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Officials added that the impending decision about extension of the lockdown post May 3 will be taken based on the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

“We have agreed in-principle with the honourable Prime Minister to allow interstate movement. For once, whoever is residing in Karnataka if they want to move to another state, they will be allowed to move and whoever wants to come back from another state will be allowed to come back also. While the exit can be free, entry will be after all the tests are done. We are allowing interstate movement for one time for students and labourers,” stated Karnataka Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislations Minister JC Madhuswamy.

The minister also stated that inter-district movement will be permitted for labourers who want to shift from one district to another for work.

Industries will be allowed to run with skeletal staff i.e. at 33% strength. Owners and managers of companies will be permitted to shift to the localities in which their factories are located.

In the meantime, malls, liquor shops and salons will remain shut until May 3.

“Malls, theatres and liquor shops are not under our agenda. We will only be able to comment on these after May 3,” added the minister.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order which allowed for interstate travel of stranded citizens. This included migrant workers, tourists and students. As per the order by the MHA, those who travel will be required to undergo a medical screening both at the origin as well as destination points. They will also be placed in either home or hospital quarantine after reaching