Karnataka govt partners with Nasscom to enhance ER&D penetration in state

The new policy intends to foster innovation, and enable the skill development required in a changing global technology landscape.

Atom Technology

The Karnataka cabinet has approved the state policy for Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D). The Department of IT and BT, Government of Karnataka in collaboration with the National Association for Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) made the announcement on Wednesday.

The policy intends to foster innovation and ecosystem, enhance ER&D penetration in the state, and enable the skill development required to address the critical and evolving needs of a changing global technology landscape.

The government has prepared a budget to drive the policy initiatives. Some of the proposed grants as a part of the policy include: Enhance MNC Research and Development (R&D) penetration by providing subsidies to global organisations looking to establish new R&D facilities or expand existing R&D facilities in the state; foster innovation and R&D ecosystem by funding commercial innovation & research programs in emerging technologies, establishing world-class R&D infrastructure (testing & prototyping) to broaden portfolio of R&D services; expand depth and scale of advanced R&D skill sets within the state through sponsorships for industry supported research in academia, fellowship programs, student internships and certifications in emerging skills in R&D.

Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said on the policy launch, “The new policies are focused on invigorating the R&D landscape in the state and enhancing its global competitiveness. We expect the new policies to improve the FDI inflows in R&D and provide a boost to the innovation & research ecosystem.”

In support of the policy initiatives, the Karnataka government will also be setting up a ‘Go and See Center’ in Bengaluru to showcase the state’s R&D capabilities to prospective investors. The government also plans on extending its partnership with Nasscom for promoting the state’s R&D prowess on global platforms through events, roadshows and thought leadership formulation.

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said, “We strongly believe that the new policies will provide a big impetus to the growth of ER&D ecosystem within the state. The state of Karnataka has been the pioneer in creating a thriving ecosystem for R&D and these policies will further strengthen its position as the prime destination for Engineering and Research within the country. The new policy initiatives will provide a benchmark for other states to follow and would help India become a global hub for Research and Development.”