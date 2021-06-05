Karnataka govt orders probe into construction of gym, swimming pool by Mysuru DC

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has been accused by JD(S) leader SR Mahesh of illegally constructing the facilities at her official residence.

news Controversy

The Karnataka government has ordered an inquiry into the construction of an indoor swimming pool and a gym within the official residence of Rohini Sindhuri, the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. Former minister and JD(S) leader SR Mahesh has been constantly raising the issue for two months and has also released documents pertaining to the same. The allegations were, however, shot down by the IAS officer who maintained that the construction was within the framework of law.

An order was issued by the principal secretary to the state government related to the purportedly illegal construction dated May 31. However, the order letter came into focus after Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag’s public statement to the media against Sindhuri on Thursday.

According to IANS, the order addressed to the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru GC Prakash, cited the complaints submitted by Mahesh and former MCC Corporator KV Mallesh and others against the construction in the official residence which is a heritage building. The Commissioner was directed to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within seven days.

Commissioner Nag had accused the Deputy Commissioner of ‘humiliating’ her in her 10-page resignation letter. She alleged that Sindhuri would humiliate the officers during the COVID-19 situation review meetings. She further alleged that the latter had even conspired to get rid of her from all crucial internal social media groups created to keep everyone posted about COVID-19 developments and funds utilisation. Amid the allegations, Nag also mentioned about the construction work as well. She claimed that she could have served notice to Sindhuri over the issue but refrained from doing so.

A war of words erupted on Thursday after Nag’s press conference to announce her decision to resign from her post, accusing Sindhuri of humiliating her at every step. Hours later, Sindhuri released a press statement flatly denying the accusations and termed them as “contrary to real facts”.