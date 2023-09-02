Karnataka govt mulls launching own airline service, says Minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil said that in the future all airports built in Karnataka will be managed by the state government.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil on Friday, September 1 said that the state government was thinking of starting its own airline services. Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the release of a handbook of achievements on the backdrop of the completion of 100 days by the government, Patil said that earlier, the airports in Karnataka were handed over to the airport authority. "The land of the airport also got transferred to the airport authority. In the future, all airports built in Karnataka will be managed by the state government. Shivamogga Airport is controlled and managed by the state. The government is also seriously mulling to begin its own air service," he said.

"In a bid to propel the economic growth of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgiri, Raichur, and Koppal districts, the construction of Vijayapur Airport is progressing at a remarkable pace. All necessary measures are being meticulously executed to ensure the airport's inauguration by April 2024,” he said.

"In a significant move towards sustainable tourism, steps have been taken to establish an expansive eco-tourism park spanning 1,819 acres in Uttara Kannada through a public-private partnership model," he added.

Simultaneously, plans are afoot to create an Aero City Business Park extending across 407 acres near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, drawing inspiration from successful models like Delhi. These initiatives aim to promote tourism, bolster local economies, and create employment opportunities, he added.

"The Bengaluru Suburban Project is set to revolutionise the region's transportation infrastructure. In its first phase, covering 149 km, the project is nearing realisation. Additionally, preparations have been initiated to expand the project to an extensive 452 km in its second phase. K-RIDE is diligently awaiting the necessary permissions from the Union Ministry of Railways to advance this critical undertaking, which will significantly enhance connectivity and mobility in the state," he said.

The Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City (KHIR) has been planned to be established in an area of around 2,000 acres on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The KHIR is poised to redefine Bengaluru's global standing by fostering the growth of cutting-edge knowledge institutions, healthcare facilities, innovation hubs, and research centers.

“In its initial phase, 1,000 acres will be developed to house a world-class university, a state-of-the-art hospital, and advanced innovation and research facilities. This strategic initiative is expected to elevate Bengaluru's stature in the international arena,” Patil said.