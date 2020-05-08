Karnataka govt mulls allowing bars, restaurants to sell liquor at MRP

The state is mulling over this decision as bar and restaurant owners petitioned the government to help them clear existing stocks of liquor.

Coronavirus Alcohol

The Karnataka government is mulling over allowing bars and restaurants in the state to sell alcohol at the maximum retail price after May 18. This comes in the wake of bar and restaurant owners requesting the government to help ease the economic burden of the lockdown. The story was first reported by The Hindu.

Speaking to TNM, Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh said that the state government is mulling over this decision as there is a need to revive the economy. Minister Nagesh said that the permission will be granted to CL-7 and CL-9 license holders. This includes bars and restaurants and also boarding and lodging facilities that have licenses to sell liquor.

"Bars and restaurants have different guidelines and rules. According to the excise rules, bars and restaurants are issued licences where they can serve alcohol within the premises of their establishments. If bars and restaurants have to be able to sell alcohol at MRP, we have to make certain amendments to existing rules and issue a government order for the same," the minister added.

He said that the excise officials are currently chalking out a plan where people can go to the respective restaurants and buy liquor just like MRP outlets until the situation eases.

Minister Nagesh said that the government has not discussed the issue of home delivery of alcohol yet.

"A lot of changes need to be made for this. Like amending existing laws or bringing in a new one. For that, an Assembly session must be convened. We have not thought about home delivery at all," he said.

Excise Department officials said that microbreweries will not be allowed to sell beer as the licences issued to these establishments are different. He further stated that the decision would apply only to those selling packed bottles of liquor. "There are no plans to allow them to sell alcohol as their pricing modules are different from MRP alcohol and the licensing rules are different," he said.

The Karnataka Hotel Owners' Association and the owners of various bars had requested the state government to allow them to sell the alcohol at MRP rates so they can clear the existing stocks.

"This may be only a temporary solution. The government cannot take back the alcohol stock. So we are thinking about allowing them to sell whatever stock they have now," Minister Nagesh added.