Karnataka govt makes permission for booking wedding halls mandatory

Revenue Minister R Ashoka also said that village fairs will be banned in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government announced on Saturday that it is now mandatory to obtain the permission of the deputy commissioner to book halls and auditoriums for weddings and other social events in the state. The decision was taken after Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, and Health Minister K Sudhakar held a three-hour-long video conference with the concerned officials.

Minister R Ashoka told reporters in Bengaluru after the meeting that wedding organisers will have to give passes to the guests attending the event. The number of passes will be capped at 100 for indoor weddings and 200 passes for outdoor weddings. And if there is a failure to restrict the number of people to the given number of passes, the hall where the marriage is taking place will be ordered to close, he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that the tighter restrictions will be applicable to only those booking the halls after Saturday. Those halls and auditoriums booked before Saturday will be allowed to go on as per the restrictions stipulated in the previous circular.

Minister Ashoka also said that village fairs and festivities won't be allowed to go on. In case they do, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police will be responsible. And they would be empowered to close down such events. For smaller fairs, the Minister said that the Tahsildar and deputy superintendent of police will be made responsible.

The Revenue Minister also said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with Bengaluru MLAs on Monday, to discuss further solutions to curb the spread of the virus. The meeting would be held via video conference as CM Yediyurappa is receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.