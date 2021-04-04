Karnataka govt makes another u-turn, now allows gyms to function at 50% capacity

On April 2, the Karnataka government had said that gyms will remain shut.

Coronavirus COVID-19

In another modification to the new COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Friday in view of a surge, the Karnataka government has relaxed the restrictions on gyms. As per the latest order, gyms can function with 50% occupancy. They have, however, been warned that the facility will be shut if they don’t sanitise their equipment after every use. On April 2, the Karnataka government had said that gyms will remain shut.

The Karnataka government order, issued on Sunday, said, “A number of representations were received by the Chief Minister to relax this restriction with certain conditions. It is now decided to modify this clause relating to gyms. Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50% of the capacity.” Strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, and provision of hand sanitiser shall be enforced, the order said. The equipment shall be sanitised after every use. If there is any violation, the gym shall be closed till the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In light of Friday’s orders, a section of gym owners had planned to hold a protest against the government, citing financial hardship forced on them since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest modification in the order regarding gyms come after the government of Karnataka modified its April 2 order allowing 50% occupancy in theatres across the state and has deferred it to April 7. The decision to defer the restriction on theatre occupancy came a day after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce approached Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to allow full occupancy of theatres. The association had said that advanced online bookings were already made since the restrictions were not announced well in advance. The restrictions on theatre occupancy will now come into effect from 12 am on April 7.