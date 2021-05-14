Karnataka govt launches helpline to book crematorium slots in Bengaluru

The kin of the deceased can call or send a WhatsApp message to the helpline number, where they can get a token number that is to be shown at the crematorium.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Karnataka government on Thursday, May 13, announced that booking of slots for crematoriums in the city can now be done via a helpline. An order issued by the state government on Thursday outlines the responsibilities of the helplines, the officials in charge of its operation, and the process of booking a cremation slot.

The crematoriums where online booking will be implemented are Peenya, Kengeri, Summanahalli, Panatur, Hebbal, Kalahalli, Kudlu, Harishchandra Ghat, Mysore Road, Banashankari, Wilson Garden, Chamarajpet, Giddenahalli, Tavarekere, TR Mills, Mavallipura, Bidarguppa and Devanahalli. All of these crematoriums with a combined capacity will be able to cremate 500 bodies according to the order.

According to the order, if a person passes away at home or at a hospital, their kin can call the 24x7 helpline number at +91 8495998495 or send a WhatsApp message to the same. They would then be required to place a request for the date, time and location for the cremation, along with other necessary information to perform the final rites of the deceased.

Using the information submitted, a token number along with a confirmation of the ritual details will be sent to the attendant via SMS. The SMS is to be shown at the crematorium, after which the final rites of the deceased will be carried out.

The tasks of the helpline personnel include keeping track of the information received and contacting nodal officers in case of any problems. Also, the helpline personnel would be tasked with resolving issues that arise at crematoriums by contacting the concerned authorities.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been tasked with providing daily reports on the helpline to government officials. They have also been directed to raise awareness among the public about the helpline, as well as ensure the smooth functioning of the crematorium.

The order reiterated that no fee should be collected for the ambulance service to take the deceased to the crematorium, and that no fee is to be collected for the cremation of COVID-19 victims.