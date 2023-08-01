Karnataka govt to launch Ola, Uber-inspired app for autos, taxis

Karnataka Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, announced on Monday, July 31, that the state's transport department is taking steps to develop a new mobile application for booking auto rickshaws and taxis. The app will draw inspiration from the models used by popular private cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. This decision comes as a response to the challenges faced by auto rickshaw and cab drivers who have been burdened with high commissions, and the new app aims to address these issues.

“A decision has been made to develop an application similar to Ola and Uber as the autorickshaw drivers and cab drivers are facing a lot of issues due to high commissions,” he said, addressing the media. He further added that the primary objective behind introducing this platform is to ensure fair treatment and adequate compensation for taxi and autorickshaw drivers.

In addition to the new app, Minister Reddy also disclosed plans to set up auto stands at all metro stations in collaboration with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The move is aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for commuters and drivers alike.

Transport unions have also raised several demands, including compensation for drivers, extension of the Shakti scheme (which provides free bus passes for women) to private buses with ticket reimbursements for women, a ban on illegal bike taxis in Bengaluru, and restrictions on aggregators charging more than 5% commission.

In November 2022, the Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Drivers' Union (ARDU) introduced a ride-hailing mobile app named 'Namma Yatri.' The app facilitates direct connections between customers and auto drivers, eliminating intermediaries. Developed by Juspay Technologies and supported by Nandan Nilekani’s Beckn Foundation, the app was launched in collaboration with the city's auto drivers. Fares are determined based on the government's fixed price list, and each trip incurs a booking charge of ₹10. Additionally, drivers have the flexibility to increase the booking charge up to ₹30, providing them with some control over the fare structure.