Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the state government had identified 150 acres of land for the long-pending plan of constructing a film city in Bengaluru.
Yediyurappa did not reveal the location of the land identified but stated that work on the film city will begin once the film fraternity agrees to the location of the land. In the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the Karnataka government earmarked Rs 500 crore for constructing a film city with private partnership in Bengaluru.
Congress leader Jaimala brought up the film city in a discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. She suggested that the film city should be constructed in Mysuru since it was in the Mysuru Palace in 1929 that a Kannada play 'Nirupama' was captured on a camera, The Hindu reported.
However, it is unclear where the film city will be constructed. Sources told TNM that a section of the film fraternity favoured a location identified in Devanahalli in northern Bengaluru while another section of the fraternity preferred a location in Ramanagara. A group of MLAs from Bengaluru preferred land identified in Yelahanka for constructing the film city. Yediyurappa clarified that this land will not be at the Roerich and Devika Rani Estate.
He also stated that the land identified for the film city is in Bengaluru and that it will be revealed in the first week of April. However, there is opposition to government spending on film city. "Karnataka Government talks about spending 500 crores for a film city. Kannada film industry is a commercial industry and doesn’t need support like this from the government. Instead if the government had spent 50 crores on Kannada linguistics it would have helped 6 crore Kannadigas," Ganesh Chetan of the Kannada Grahakara Koota, a pro-Kannada organisation said.
Karnataka Government talks about spending 500 crores for a film city. Kannada film industry is a commercial industry and doesn’t need support like this from the government. Instead if GOK had spent 50 crores on Kannada linguistics it would have helped 6 crore Kannadigas.— Ganesh Chetan (@ganeshchetan) March 6, 2020
The proposal to construct a film city was first discussed by former Karnataka Chief Minister late Ramakrishna Hegde. Earlier in 2015, the Karnataka government led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had identified 100 acres of land near Himmavau village in Mysuru district for the construction of a film city. But the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy that came to power in 2019 wanted to construct the film city in Ramanagara.