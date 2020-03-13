Karnataka govt finally identifies 150 acres of land for film city in Bengaluru

Sources told TNM that a section of the film fraternity in Karnataka preferred land identified in Devanahalli in northern Bengaluru while another section preferred land near Ramanagara.

news Budget

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the state government had identified 150 acres of land for the long-pending plan of constructing a film city in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa did not reveal the location of the land identified but stated that work on the film city will begin once the film fraternity agrees to the location of the land. In the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the Karnataka government earmarked Rs 500 crore for constructing a film city with private partnership in Bengaluru.

Congress leader Jaimala brought up the film city in a discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday. She suggested that the film city should be constructed in Mysuru since it was in the Mysuru Palace in 1929 that a Kannada play 'Nirupama' was captured on a camera, The Hindu reported.