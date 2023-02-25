Karnataka govt employees to go on strike from March 1

Government employees in Karnataka announced plans to launch a statewide strike from March 1 over demands related to pay hikes and benefits.

news News

In a setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Karnataka Government Employees Union has announced that the government employees will go on an indefinite strike from March 1 if their demand to implement the Seventh Pay Commission is not met. CS Shadakshari, the president of the Union, said that all government employees have decided to skip their duty and launch a protest across the state. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Shadakshari said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has turned a blind eye towards the government employees. The attitude of CM Bommai has saddened nine lakh government employees."

The protest will be observed by the government employees by remaining absent from work in schools, colleges, and hospitals and other institutions, he said. The protest would be recalled only if the government passes interim orders for implementing recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. "If not, we will continue the agitation," Shadakshari added.

The Seventh Pay Commission is a committee appointed by the state government to review and recommend changes to the salary structure and allowances of government employees. The Hindu reported that despite repeated pleas, the demand for the abolition of the new pension scheme and reverting to the old pension scheme has not been met yet. In addition the workers also expressed disappointment that there was no mention of any proposal to hike salaries and allowances of the employees in the state Budget for 2023-24 presented by the Chief Minister.