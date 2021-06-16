Karnataka govt doing good job under CM Yediyurappa: Arun Singh as he visits state

BJP's national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh asked party legislators not to make any media statements and speak to the leadership individually if they have any concerns.

"All our party workers, Minister and legislators are united, there are no differences of any kind," said BJP's national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, adding that the state government is doing a good job under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's leadership. Arun Singh, who began his three-day visit to the state, made the statement amid speculation in some quarters about replacing Yediyurappa. He, however, did not wish to make any direct statement on the leadership change stating that he has already spoken on the issue.

To a question on leadership change, he maintained, "I have said what have to say on this, several times, there is no use of asking it again and again." Singh had recently ruled out replacing the Chief Minister, while asserting that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

Arun Singh asked party legislators not to make any media statements and speak to the leadership individually if they have any concerns. "Work in your constituency, work for your people and take the party work forward," Arun Singh told legislators, as he asserted that good work was going on under Yediyurappa's leadership. Speculation has been rife for some time now that a section of the ruling BJP is trying to push for unseating Yediyurappa. However, the CM had refuted such reports.

As part of his three-day visit, Singh will be holding a meeting with all the Ministers, and during the next two days, he will have one-on-one meetings with legislators and Ministers who want to meet him. On June 18, he will take part in the state BJP core committee meeting, party sources said.

Arun Singh lauded the state government, Chief Minister and Ministers, stating that they have worked day and night during the COVID pandemic and have served the people. He said his priority during the visit will be to focus purely on the party's political developments, organisational work and how to carry it forward.

"We will review the work that has happened as part of the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' (service is organisation) programme, under which our workers, without caring for their lives, have done 11 kinds of seva (service) at the ground level, and see how we can take it forward," Singh said.

Also, work on tree plantation drive that the party will take up, programme against the use of single-use plastic, preparation for International Yoga day, and other future activities of the party will be reviewed, he said.

Slamming the opposition, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress was only involved in levelling allegations and took a dig at the JD(S), saying it was in quarantine during the pandemic.