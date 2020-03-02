Karnataka govt doctor faces departmental inquiry for being allegedly drunk on duty

The doctor was apparently found drinking inside the staff room when family members of a patient barged in after failing to get a response.

news Controversy

A Karnataka doctor at a government hospital is in trouble after he allegedly consumed liquor while on duty and will now face a departmental inquiry. The accused has been identified as Dr Channakeshava.

The incident of the doctor being inebriated while at work came to light on Saturday after staff at the Government Community Hospital in Ajjampura taluk in Chikmagaluru district could not get a response from Dr Channakeshava.

According to The TImes of India, the accused doctor was found drinking inside the staff room when family members of a patient barged in after failing to get any response. Angry with him, the patient’s attendants shot a video of the doctor after stripping him.

TOI quoted Dr S Mallikarjunappa, district health officer, Chikkamagaluru as saying that an inquiry will be initiated and disciplinary action will be taken once the probe is over.

Family members of the patient, who was declared brought dead by the hospital staff, staged a protest over the apparent lack of treatment, prompting the police to clear the area.

However, police did not register a medical negligence case as they came to the conclusion that the doctor was not responsible for the patient’s fate.

Deccan Herald quoted the Taluk Medical Officer, Dr Chandrasekhar as saying that he has asked Dr Channakesva to go on forced leave and he will visit the health centre himself on Monday. Based on his probe, he will recommend further action against the accused.

In 2011, a doctor in Kolkata was suspended for showing up to work drunk. The doctor was caught by family members of a patient which led them to hold a protest at the hospital building.

The doctor at the time admitted to having been drunk on duty to apparently get relief from a foot pain.