Karnataka govt to decide soon on considering only CET, NEET marks for admission

The announcement comes after second PU exams were cancelled in the state.

Following the cancellation of the second PU (Pre-University) exams, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, on Saturday June 5, announced that a decision to consider only Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission for future courses may be taken. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar had suggested the Karnataka government intends to consider only the marks obtained in CET and NEET for admission for future courses.

“The suggestion given by Primary and Secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar to consider only marks obtained in CET and NEET for admission to professional courses will be considered and a decision will be taken soon,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Till now, the admission for professional courses such as engineering and medical were based on consideration of both second PU and CET or NEET. But, “In view of the cancellation of annual examinations, this would not be possible. So, a new decision will be arrived at after discussing with concerned officials and educational experts,” he added. Narayan also stated that this will require an amendment to the existing act and this aspect will be consulted with legal experts and also with the Chief Minister.

Suresh Kumar released a notification on Friday which stated “In the view of providing justice to the second PU result and making it more comprehensive, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results of the student will also be taken into consideration and a proper solution method will be proposed.”

Previously, when the decision was made to cancel the exams for second PU students, Suresh Kumar had announced that no student will be failed and they will be given grades considering the marks scored in the first PU examination.

The statement further read, “Necessary facts and figures pertaining to the matter will be collected from the SSLC board and instruction has been given that the grading results will have to be announced by the end of this month (June).”

