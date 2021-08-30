Karnataka govt to conduct special vaccination drives on Wednesdays

With the special vaccination drive on Wednesdays, Karnataka will aim to vaccinate 10 lakh people in the state.

A special vaccination drive on every Wednesday was announced by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar with the aim to vaccinate 10 lakh people in the state. The announcement was made during a press conference where he said, “On Wednesday, during the special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to two crore doses being given in one month.”

In addition to the Wednesday vaccine drive, Sudhakar also announced special vaccination drives for those living in slum areas. Additionally, he also announced that priority will be given to border districts such as Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as well as the villages in the 20 km radius of these districts.

Sudhakar said that the decision to conduct the vaccination drive came after the Union Government had provided over 1.1 crore vaccine doses in August. Sudhakar said, “The supply has increased after the Chief Minister and myself had a discussion with the Union Government. We are aiming to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards.”

Sudhakar also announced that a total of one crore vaccinations had been done within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and that four crore vaccinations had been done in total across the state. Additionally, he said that measures will be initiated to increase the vaccination number in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Kalburagi districts.

“We are aiming to make Bengaluru the first metro city to complete vaccination for all its eligible residents,” said Sudhakar. “Our aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population (in the state) by the end of December,” he added.

Speaking about the use of mobile numbers for vaccination, Sudhakar cautioned people to use the same mobile number for the first and second dose of vaccine. “The same number used during registering for the first dose of vaccination should be provided while registering for the second dose as well. Otherwise, the information will mismatch and the final certificate will not be generated,” he said.