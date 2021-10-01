Karnataka govt announces Rs 6000 cr package for Bengaluru makeover ahead of BBMP polls

Among the items on the agenda are rejuvenation of 25 lakes, creation of mega tree parks, upgrading arterial roads in Bengaluru, and more.

news CIVIC Issues

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set to announce a Rs 6,000 crore package for the development of Bengaluru ahead of the civic polls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Sources said that with the announcement of the special package, the ruling BJP aims to restore its image in the city, as residents have had to put up pothole-laden roads due to incessant rains and construction works. The special package will focus on asphalting of roads, peripheral ring roads and other infrastructure activities. The matter of BBMP elections is presently with the Supreme Court and the polls are likely to be announced in the months of February or March next year.

Last December, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had kickstarted the 'Bengaluru Mission 2022' to provide fundamental infrastructure, improve transport system, ensure hygiene, make Bengaluru a green city besides ensuring digital services. The current special package announced by present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will include the main points of the document, along with new objectives.

Upgrading of about 190 km of 12 arterial roads with high traffic congestion, rejuvenation of 25 lakes, beautification of 20 lakes and stormwater drains, building a study centre for waste management, creation of mega tree parks in 400 acres of land in satellite towns, single-window agency for public grievance etc. are on the agenda of the BJP government for the new project.

Revenue Minister R Ashok stated that CM Bommai will announce the special package within 15 days. But he declined to comment on whether this is being done for the purpose of the polls. The BBMP council's term ended a year ago and an administrator took over operations of the civic body.

The state government passed the BBMP Act, 2020, which provides for 243 wards. Presently, there are 198 wards and the delimitation process is underway.