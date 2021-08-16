Karnataka govt announces 10 welfare schemes for development of the state

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced schemes under the Amrith programme, marking 75 years of Independence. The schemes will focus on rural and urban development.

news Governance

Marking the 75 years of Indiaâ€™s Independence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on August 15, announced new welfare schemes prefixed by Amrith. Bommai announced over 10 Amrith Schemes in his Independence Day address at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru across various sectors like sports, farming, urban development, etc.

Media reports quoted Bommai saying that these schemes will also ensure that tier two cities across the states also develop along with Bengaluru. He was quoted saying that the state government will also focus on mini developmental projects across district centres. According to a report in The Hindu, the schemes will cost more than Rs 720 crore to the state exchequer.

The CMâ€™s announcement of schemes was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summons to celebrate the event till August 15, 2023, to mark the platinum jubilee (Amrut Varsh) or 75th year of the Independence Day of India, beginning from Sunday.

Under the Amrith Bengaluru Lake Development Programme, the government will rejuvenate water bodies in the city and provide better basic amenities, stated a report in Deccan Herald. The government will also provide better amenities to 75 slums in Bengaluru, the report read. The government will identify 750 villages and provide them facilities like street lights, water supply, 100% waste segregation, digital libraries in schools under Amrith Gram Panchayat scheme. Furthermore, under the Amrith Nirmala Nagara programme, 75 urban municipal bodies will be given Rs 1 crore each for beautification of the cities. Additionally, with a grant of Rs 10 lakh each, the state government will give infrastructural facilities like libraries, labs, toilets, building to 750 schools across the state.

The Amrith Sports Adoption Programme will be implemented, the CM said, to encourage 75 sportspersons who have the potential to win medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The announcement came after Indiaâ€™s best-ever performance at the recently held Tokyo Olympics. A report in the Times of India stated that the government will, at a cost of Rs 112 crore, over the next two years, train 75,000 youngsters belonging to the SC, ST, backward classes and minority communities in the state under the Amrith Skill Training programme.

The government, under Amrith self-help micro-enterprises programme, will assist 7,500 self-help groups (SHG). They will be given Rs 1 lakh each to encourage micro-enterprises.

Apart from the above-mentioned schemes, Bommai also announced Amrith Anganwadi Scheme, Amrith Community development programme, Amrith Health Infrastructure Upgrade programme, Amrith start-up programme, stated the report in The Hindu.