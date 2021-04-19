Karnataka govt to announce decision on lockdown on Tuesday

The Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said that a document claiming to extend the night curfew in the state to May 3 is fake.

The Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state will be taken on Tuesday, April 20. An all-party meeting is scheduled to be held online at 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa made the statement following a meeting with MLAs in Bengaluru on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city and the state.

Following the meeting, an unverified document claiming to be guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state was shared on social media. The guidelines, which detailed a night curfew till May 3 in the state, had the name of Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar but it did not have a signature.

On April 18, Karnataka recorded 19,067 cases of which 12,973 were reported in Bengaluru. The numbers confirmed a steady increase in the COVID-19 case count in the state in the past week.

The state government had earlier announced a night curfew in eight cities - Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Bidar and Tumkur - from April 10 to April 20. The night curfew was active from 10 pm to 5 am every day. The state government directed civic marshalls and police officials to initiate action against those who violate the night curfew in the state.

But after COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, the state government decided to announce stringent rules on Monday. It also comes at a time hospitals in Bengaluru are

The state government has also limited attendees at indoor functions to 100, and outdoor functions to 200. It has also barred any public gatherings in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on April 12 announced that the state government may impose stricter measures like curfew if the cases in the state government keep increasing. He had urged people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and maintain hygiene to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), a panel of experts that advises COVID-19 measures, had told the government to implement Section 144 of CrPC and had asked for a ban on public gatherings.