Karnataka govt agrees to increase Nandini milk price by Rs 3

Representatives from the KMF and district milk unions met the Chief Minister last week and it was decided that the milk price would be hiked.

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared the proposal of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to hike the price of Nandini milk by Rs 3. The Cabinet met on July 27 and approved of the proposal. The new prices are expected to come into effect from August 1. Chief Minister Siddaramiah said that the toned milk that cost Rs 39 will now cost Rs 42 per litre. He further added that this price is lower than the price of toned milk in Tamil Nadu (Rs 44 per litre) and in other places where they are sold for anywhere between Rs 54 and Rs 56.

According to The Hindu, representatives from the KMF and district milk unions met the Chief Minister last week and it was decided that the milk price would be hiked. At the meeting, it was also decided that the proceeds from the increased prices would go to the farmers.

The previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state allowed a hike of Rs 2 in the milk price in November 2022. In June 2023, the KMF wanted the price of Nandini milk to be increased by Rs 5. According to a report from the Hindu, the KMF Chairman Bhima Naik said that the price hike during the BJP rule did not satisfy farmers and the district milk unions wanted a hike too.