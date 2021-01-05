Karnataka governor promulgates stringent anti cow-slaughter ordinance

news Law

Slaughtering of nearly all cattle - cow, calf of cow, bull, bullock - is now illegal in the state of Karnataka as the Governor has promulgated the anti-cattle slaughter ordinance. The Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state passed the bill in the Legislative Assembly but failed to introduce the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in the Legislative Council. The government then took the ordinance route and the cabinet passed the ordinance.

According to the new law, all cattle, only male or female buffalo above the age of 13 can be slaughtered, but cow, calf of a cow, bull, bullock are prohibited from slaughter. This means that beef meat will be unavailable in the state and only buff meat from buffaloes above 13 years of age can be sold.

The existing Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 had banned the slaughter of cows and calf of she-buffalo. However, the older law had permitted bull, bullock, buffalo (male or female) to be slaughtered if the animal was above 12 years of age, or if it was incapacitated for breeding, draught or giving milk due to injury, deformity or any other cause.

Under the new stringent law, penalty for any other slaughter will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh per animal and three to seven years’ imprisonment. It also gives the police power to search and seize on the basis of “reason to believe” that cattle is being sold, purchased or disposed of for the purpose of slaughter.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly last month amid ruckus, wherein the Congress legislators walked out. The Bill was thus passed without any discussion. The Congress had said then that it would go the legal route to oppose the anti-cow slaughter law in the state.

The legislation also penalises people who indulge in smuggling, illegal transport, and atrocities on cow by slaughtering them. It could also effectively bring a beef ban in the state as it defines beed as the flesh of cattle.