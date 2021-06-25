Karnataka government says it will set up six genomic sequencing labs

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that these labs will be established in medical colleges and district hospitals.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Friday, said that six genomic sequencing labs will be set up across the state. The labs he said will be set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubli, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. The announcement came amidst concerns that Delta Plus and other mutated strains of the novel coronavirus may cause a surge in the COVID-19 cases. “Karnataka is setting up six genome sequencing labs in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubli, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. Amongst them four will come up in medical colleges and two in district hospitals,” the minister told the media. Genomic sequencing helps doctors and scientists understand transmission patterns, virus mutations and outbreaks.

Further speaking about the Delta plus variant, Sudhakar, said that Karnataka has reported two cases in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The minister said that both individuals have mild symptoms and added that severity was not noticed in the two cases. He then said that there is no need to panic about the variant of the novel coronavirus.

“Two cases of Delta plus variant have been identified in Karnataka—one in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru. The patient in Mysuru has recovered, and no severity was seen in either case. Primary contacts of both patients have tested negative, therefore, there is no need to panic about the variant. We are also conducting Genome sequencing to keep a track of the Delta and Delta plus strains,” the Minister said.

The Minister additionally said that he will be holding a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the experts regarding the treatment protocol since there is a difference in treatment for Delta and Delta Plus variants.

Sudhakar cautioned that the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala have a positivity rate of more than 10%. Ruling out the closing of borders, Sudhakar said, “Kerala and Maharashtra are seeing a surge of the variant cases; the positivity rate in the two states is over 10%. The district administration to conduct more tests in border areas,” he added.