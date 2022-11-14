Karnataka government to paint Viveka scheme school classrooms in saffron colour

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the classrooms will be painted saffron as per the architect’s recommendations, not in line with any ideology.

news Controversy

The ruling party BJP in Karnataka is facing flak with its plans to paint newly constructed classrooms in saffron colour. The government is constructing thousands of new classrooms to replace old and non-functional classrooms under Viveka scheme. Reacting to the criticism, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh, who was speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Vidya Dana Samithi Education Society in Karnataka’s Gadag district on November 13, said, "The new Viveka classrooms will be saffron in colour as per the suggestion of architects and not in line with any ideology.” Taking a dig at the opposition party Congress, Nagesh said, “Some people are allergic to certain colours. I want to ask them why they have saffron in their flag? Take the saffron off the flag and paint it completely green,” he said.

Launching the Viveka scheme in Kalaburagi district on Monday, November 14, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that around 7,601 classrooms would be constructed across the state. Defending the move, the Chief Minister said, "Every topic is getting excessively politicised. The national flag includes the colour saffron. We don't comprehend why the saffron colour affects people in such a negative way. We are constructing classrooms that will be dedicated to Swami Vivekananda, a wise man who donned saffron-colored clothing. What's wrong with that?"

He further said there was a tendency to create controversy on any progressive changes made by the government. "Naming schools after Swami Vivekananda will help children draw inspiration from him and a good atmosphere will be created in schools," he said.

Opposition parties and education experts have taken strong exception to the decision of the government to paint classrooms in saffron colour and pointed out that it was improper for secular institutions to reflect ideological bias. Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP termed this move as "politicisation, communalisation and a new form of saffronisation of education."