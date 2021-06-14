Karnataka to give Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lost earning member to COVID-19

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the scheme would cost the state between Rs 250-300 crore and would benefit 25,000-30,000 families.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on June 14, Monday, announced that the state government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to families, under Below Poverty Line (BPL), who have lost an earning member to COVID-19. CM Yediyurappa made the announcement to the media in Bengaluru, after a meeting with officials of the finance department

“Many families have been distressed due to the death of earning members owing to COVID-19, the families are undergoing financial crisis. Taking cognisance of the same, the state government has decided it will give Rs 1 lakh to families living below the poverty line that have lost an earning member to COVID-19,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme would cost the state around Rs 250-300 crores and said that it would benefit 25,000-30,000 families. "Our government stands in full solidarity with the families affected by the pandemic and will extend all possible support to ensure their well-being,” he said tweeting about the same.

Karnataka witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases since March and went under lockdown on April 27. This lockdown is set to end on June 21, with relaxations announced for nearly 20 districts including Bengaluru city. According to the state health bulletin, as of June 12, the state saw 32,913 deaths, while Bengaluru's toll reached 15,307 since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

The Chief Minister went on to speak about the alleged adulteration of milk in the Mandya Milk Union Limited and said that he has ordered a probe into the matter and said that five officials who were allegedly involved have been suspended. He said that the CID may also investigate the case. And further added that a new managing director has been appointed.

(With IANS inputs)