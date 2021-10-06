Karnataka gets 'CM Dashboard' to track govt projects

The Chief Minister said that the dashboard would act as a mirror and reflect the functioning of departments under the state government.

news Governance

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a new dashboard which would allow him to get comprehensive updates on the progress of the ongoing projects and works of several departments on Tuesday, September 6. Following the launch of “CM Dashboard”, the CM reviewed the programs of the Revenue Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Energy Department, Education Department, Housing Department and Rural Development Department among others.

According to a statement by the BBMP, the dashboard has been designed on similar lines to the one being used by the Prime Minister which would allow him to receive updates online. CM Bommai instructed the officers to update the day to day progress on each department’s main programs, the statement said.

“When registering the information, it must be clear and precise and should not create confusion. The nodal officers and the governmental chiefs of the department must take special interest in the information. The same importance must be given to the implementation of a program compared to when it was created. If senior officials don't take an interest in the programs, the lower level officials will ignore it. So, the chiefs of the departments must ensure that the program’s facilities reach the beneficiaries,” Bommai said, according to the statement.

“When the programs get implemented effectively, the people will also get a feeling that the system belongs to them and that there are people who work for them. We must work hard to bring this feeling,” he added.

Further, Bommai termed the dashboard a good beginning and said that it would act as a mirror and reflect the functioning of the departments and instructed the officials to try and finish the projects within the stipulated budget and deadline, the statement said.

Recently, the Karnataka government had announced Rs 6,000 crore for several development projects in Bengaluru. The projects will include asphalting of roads, upgrading of arterial roads, rejuvenation of 25 lakes and creation of a tree park among other infrastructure projects.