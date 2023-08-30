Karnataka: Four dead after massive fire breaks out in a firecracker warehouse

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the deceased victims' families.

A massive fire broke out inside a firecracker warehouse located on Haveri-Hanagal main road in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday, August 29. Tragically, the incident resulted in the death of four individuals, Dyamanna Valikara (28), Ramesh Barki (26), Shivalinga Akki (26), and Jayanna. The bodies of the first three were recovered on August 29, while Jayanna’s body was recovered on August 30. All four workers hailed from Katenahalli village in the same district.

During the incident, a 32-year-old welder from the Harihar area in Davangere district, who was working on the warehouse's third floor, sustained serious injuries while attempting to escape the fire. He jumped and suffered severe spinal injuries, rendering him unconscious. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The owner of the warehouse, Kumara Sathenahalli, has been arrested by the police in relation to the event.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the deceased victims' families. The firefighting operation was complicated by the large quantity of fireworks stored in the warehouse. After a four-hour effort, the fire was eventually brought under control. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest that welding activity in close proximity may have triggered the incident.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed condolences and urged for a thorough investigation. He also declared that the BJP party would provide Rs 1 lakh in compensation to each of the families of the deceased. He said, “The incident of four workers being charred to death in a firecracker warehouse fire incident is unfortunate. The state government should investigate the matter and provide suitable compensation to victims.”

With inputs from IANS