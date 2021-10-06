Karnataka: Father opens fire on workers, bullet pierces son's head

The bullet fired by his father allegedly at two workers demanding their dues, police said.

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, is in a critical condition after being hit by a bullet fired by his father allegedly at two workers demanding their dues, police said. Manguluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that the incident took place on Tuesday near Vaishnavi Express Cargo Private Ltd office located in a commercial area in Morganâ€™s Gate. One of the bullets allegedly pierced the left eye of Sudheendra, a Class 10 student, and penetrated seven to eight inches into the head. The boy is currently being treated in a private hospital and is in the ICU.

"Rajesh Prabhu, the father, has a licensed gun. The police have recovered two empty bullet cases from the spot. However, it is not yet clear how exactly this incident took place. There are rumours that the incident has taken place against the backdrop of pending dues to workers. The whole sequence is unclear. We will question the father and workers who were present at that time," the Mangaluru Police Commissioner said. "The police have obtained CCTV footage and there are witnesses to the incident as the bullet has been fired in full public view," Shashikumar added.

Police sources say that the man, who runs a transport company, was enraged as the workers demanded their dues and opened fire on them. News reports suggest that an argument broke out over the workers demanding Rs 4,000 for a trip as wages. Prabu allegedly lost his cool when an argument broke out and slapped one of the workers. Later, in the melee, he reportedly opened fire at them, but hit his son accidentally.

Police statement said that the validity of the license for the gun expires on July 31, 2022 is valid across Karnataka. They also confirmed that the FSL team has been roped into the investigation.