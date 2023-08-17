Karnataka farmers betrayed, Cong releases water to TN for sake of INDIA: Kumaraswamy

Taking to social media, Kumaraswamy stated, Congress has made a high drama of the Mekedatu padayatra and fooled people of Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed the Siddaramaiah government on Thursday, August 17 for releasing the Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, alleging that this has been done for the sake of INDIA alliance at the cost of Karnataka farmers' interest. Taking to social media, Kumaraswamy stated, "Congress has made a high drama of the Mekedatu padayatra and fooled people of Karnataka. Now, the party has committed a great betrayal to farmers of Karnataka and Kannadigas by sacrificing the interests of the state with regards to release of water from River Cauvery for the sake of INDIA.

"The reservoirs are not filled due to insufficient rain. There is no water for crops of farmers of the state. The Bengaluru city is facing a grave drinking water problem. When the state is facing a glaring crisis, the government is all set to impress the neighboring state. It is indulging in politics with Tamil Nadu by releasing the water in a donâ€™t care manner. Is this another guarantee? Kumaraswamy taunted.

"The interests of Karnataka state are pledged for the gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It has surrendered to Tamil Nadu. The state has kneeled down before Tamil Nadu which walked out from the meeting of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and filed a petition before the Supreme Court against Karnataka. The move is a big blow to the self respect of Kannada people," Kumaraswamy said.

"Since 1962, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda had struggled and sacrificed for the farmers of Cauvery catchment area. Every previous government challenged the central government and contained aggressive steps of Tamil Nadu regarding water share of River Cauvery. In contrast to the courageous move by Karnataka, this contemporary government has got scared as Tamil Nadu filed a petition before the Supreme Court," Kumara Swamy said.

"Why is the situation in Karnataka not being explained to the Supreme Court by the Congress government? What is the secret behind immediate release of water to Tamil Nadu without even discussing the matter with the legal experts, leaders of opposition parties? People need to know this," Kumaraswamy stated.

"Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister of Water Resources, is a minister for Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? He needs to clarify. What does he mean by stating that the keys of the reservoir are with the central government? If that is the case, what is his accountability? Is that key held by Stalin (Tamil Nadu CM)? or Sonia Gandhi," he said.

"The statement of Shivakumar asking the farmers to approach the court is full of arrogance. Everyday thousands of cusecs of water is being released to Tamil Nadu. His statement of releasing 10 cusecs more to the neighboring state is blunder," Kumaraswamy claimed.

"The Congress speaks in dual tongues whenever it comes to the issue of Cauvery. The party has shown true colours before the completion of its 100 days by sacrificing the interests of the state. In no way this injustice could be tolerated. The release of water should be stopped right now and the government must press for a distress formula," he underlined.