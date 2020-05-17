Lockdown in Karnataka: State to devise guidelines soon

The National Disaster Management Authority announced the extension of the lockdown on Sunday evening.

The Karnataka government on Sunday extended the lockdown regulations in place in the state by two more days until May 19 and said that this was applicable till the Centre announces new guidelines. However, since the Centre announced an extension of the lockdown till May 31, it will be applicable in the state. The Chief Minister will however convene a meeting to decide on state specific restrictions and relaxations.

According to lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre, states can decide on district wise zones. Many activities remain prohibited, but there are many relaxations too. Read in detail here.

Read: Centre has announced lockdown 4.0. Read what is permitted and prohibited

The National Disaster Management Authority announced the extension of the lockdown only on Sunday evening. By then, states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had already extended the lockdown. Telangana government had announced an extension until May 29, earlier itself.

The Karnataka government however only extended the lockdown regulations till May 19, and waited for further instructions from the Centre.

During lockdown 3.0, Karnataka had issued guidelines based on the central governmentâ€™s guidelines. The guidelines regulated different activities based on the risk profile of the districts which were divided into red, green and orange zones.

Relaxations were announced in all three zones including the red zone districts like Bengaluru where movement of people was allowed from 7 am and 7 pm. Standalone stores including liquor stores were also thrown open while many government offices resumed services.