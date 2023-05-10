Karnataka Exit Poll: India Today-Axis predicts comfortable majority for Congress

India Today-Axis predicted that the incumbent BJP would secure 62-80 seats and JD(S) would get around 20-25 seats.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The India Today-Axis exit polls have predicted a complete majority for the Congress in Karnataka with numbers projected almost double of that of the BJP. The exit polls predicted that Congress is set to win the polls with 122-140 seats, while the incumbent BJP would secure 62-80 seats and JD(S) to get around 20-25 seats.

According to the numbers projected by the survey, Congress is predicted to dominate the Old Mysore region by winning 36 out of the total 64 seats in the region, while the JD(S) is predicted to get around 18 and the BJP around 6 seats. The coastal Karnataka numbers remain unchanged from 2018, with the BJP getting 16 seats and the Congress winning just three.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, where PM Narendra Modi held a 36-kilometre road show on the last two days of campaigning, the India Today-Axis Poll predicted that the Congress would win 17 out of the 28 seats while the BJP would secure 10 seats.

But the biggest gains for the Congress, India Today-Axis exit polls, comes from the Mumbai-Karnataka or the Kittur Karnataka region which is seen as a BJP bastion with a large number of Lingayat voters, coupled with pro-Hindutva sentiments in many constituencies. The survey has given the Congress 28 seats and the BJP 21 seats.

Polling for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, which concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday, witnessed a voter turnout of 67.4 percent, with Chamarajanagar recording the highest at 80.81 percent, Ramanagara at 79.39 percent and Chikballapur 76.64%. Bengaluru Urban recorded a voter turnout of 53.08% while Bengaluru Rural recorded 76.10%.