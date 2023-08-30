Karnataka ex-CM Kumaraswamy admitted to hospital in B’luru

Party workers and family members are concerned as Kumaraswamy had earlier undergone a major heart surgery.

news News

Former Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday, August 30, after he complained of fever. Sources near to him said that Kumaraswamy developed fever and fatigue due to hectic activity last week.

He was involved in continuous meetings and made an announcement to produce a film for his actor-turned-politician son Nikhil Kumaraswamy last week.

Party workers and family members are concerned as Kumaraswamy had earlier undergone a major heart surgery. The doctors have assured that there is no cause for concern and that he will recover soon.