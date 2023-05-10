Karnataka elections: CM Bommai says exit polls inaccurate, BJP will get clear majority

Karnataka exit polls have been predicting a lead for the Congress party, but BJP leaders have asserted that they will gain a clear majority when the election results are announced on May 13.

news Karnataka elections 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the exit polls for the 2023 elections, which have been predicting a lead for the Congress party, by claiming that they are inaccurate. “Exit polls are predicting a close finish. But as per the information we received from the ground, it is clear that we are going to get a clear majority. The real poll results will be announced on [May] 13th, I think everybody should wait until then,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, adding that higher voter turnout is always favourable for the BJP and not the Congress.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also echoed Bommai’s sentiments, and stated that their party will get the absolute majority. Speaking to India Today, Yediyurappa said whatever happens after the results are announced, the Union leadership will take a decision. “I never said we are going to have any adjustment with the Janata Dal (Secular),” he said on speculation about a potential post-poll alliance with the party. The senior leader further added that the resignation of leaders such as Jagadish Shettar and Lakshman Savadi will not affect BJP’s victory.

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, and a party needs to win 112 seats to form the government. In the previous election in 2018, the BJP won 104 seats, Congress, 78 seats and JD(S), 37. After bye-elections in 2019, the BJP walked away with Congress and JD(S) legislators and their numbers in the Assembly increased to 120, while the Congress was reduced to 69 and JD(S) 32.

This time, the Congress campaigned focussing on the BJP’s failings. But the BJP has been countering this campaign by invoking the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the power of a ‘double engine sarkara’. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has been calling for the rejection of both the national parties.