Karnataka elections: BJP offers awards for predicting total votes polled by party

Participants can send their entries to electionanalysis.bjp@gmail.com before 11 pm on May 12th, Friday.

news Karnataka Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has called for people to share their analysis of the party's performance in the assembly elections held on May 10th. The BJP has also announced awards for individuals who predict the total number of votes polled by the party in each booth and assembly constituency, The Karnataka unit of the BJP made this announcement on its official Twitter handle. Participants can send their entries to electionanalysis.bjp@gmail.com before 11 pm on May 12th, Friday. The entries should include the participant's name, assembly constituency details, booth number, social media handle, and contact details.

The party stated that those who make accurate predictions of the total votes polled by the BJP in their respective booth and those who predict the total votes with a 0.1% margin of error will receive the award from the party.

The BJP is one of the main contenders in the Karnataka assembly elections. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 13th. This move by the BJP to offer awards for the predictions on total votes polled by the party could be an attempt to keep its supporters and party workers engaged and motivated ahead of the counting day.

However, exit polls conducted after the conclusion of voting on May 10, 2023, suggest a closely contested three-way fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. While some exit polls give a slight edge to the Congress, others indicate a neck-to-neck battle between the BJP and the Congress, with the JD(S) emerging as a potential kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly.