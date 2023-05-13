Karnataka election results 2023: Who will be Congress CM? Party mulls 'formula'

Both DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah have expressed keen interest in the position.

news Karnataka Elections

As the Congress secures a comfortable majority in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the next major question for the party comes down to the selection of the chief minister. Both Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have thrown their hats in the ring, with both insisting they are the ideal candidate for the position. However, the final decision will come down to a compromise formula that is currently being worked out by the central leadership.

If the Congress is able to secure more than 120 seats, the party is looking at two different scenarios. One will involve a power-sharing agreement in which there will be a time split between the two leaders for the tenure of the position. Another could also see one leader receiving a vast majority of state portfolios while the chief ministership is handed to the other. Whichever situation is chosen, sources insist that one leader will not have complete autonomy in the state.

DK Shivakumar has senior AICC leaders throwing their weight behind him while Siddaramaiah has the support of state leaders, a source added. The AICC leadership is ensuring that Siddaramaiah is placated at least till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because they are banking on him to help the party win a large number of seats in Karnataka.

It's been noted that Siddaramaiah, as one of the most senior leaders in the state, has popular appeal on his side.

Siddaramaiah is leading the polls in the Varuna Assembly seat as BJP's V Somanna trails. Meanwhile, in the Kanakapura constituency, DK Shivakumar, who took over as Karnataka's Congress chief in 2020, leads against BJP Minister R Ashoka