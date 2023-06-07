Karnataka Deputy CM shares timeline for Bengaluru metro corridors: Details

The works connecting Baiyappanahalli Metro Station with KR Pura will be finalised by July, while the Kengeri-Challaghatta extension works are projected to be completed by August or September.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, July 7 announced that the construction of the Bengaluru Metro line connecting the city to Kempegowda International Airport Ltd (KIAL) at Devanahalli was set to be finished by around June 2026. The project, known as Phase-2B of the Bengaluru Metro works, will include the Blue Line and feature 17 stations.

During a press briefing held after a meeting with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials, Shivakumar provided updates on various ongoing metro line works. He said that the Silk Board to KR Pura line (Phase 2A) was expected to be completed around the same time as the Airport Line. “Airport line will be completed by June 2026, plus or minus three months,” he added.

The minister shared the completion timelines for other metro lines as well. The works connecting Baiyappanahalli Metro Station with KR Pura will be finalised by July, while the Kengeri-Challaghatta extension works are projected to be completed by August or September. Additionally, the extension from Nagasandra to Madawara is scheduled to finish by September or October. The Yellow Line from Bommasandra to R V Road is expected to be completed by October or November.

The state government has submitted proposals to the Union government seeking clearance for future metro phases. Surveys are currently underway for the Phase 3A line, which will connect Hebbal to Sarjapur Road.

Addressing revenue concerns, the BMRCL is exploring strategies to increase its income. Shivakumar said that the possibility of posting advertisements inside and outside Metro coaches was under discussion.