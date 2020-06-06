Karnataka crosses 5000 mark: Most new COVID-19 cases in Udupi, Yadgir and Kalaburagi

Karnataka reported 378 new cases on Saturday evening.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 5,000 mark on Saturday after the state reported 378 new cases in the evening bulletin.

The number of cases continued to rise in the state, a trend observed since the restrictions of Lockdown 4.0 were lifted on May 31. Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state in the six days since the restrictions were lifted.

Karnataka reported 515 cases, the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

On Saturday, a majority of the cases were reported in Udupi (121), Yadgir (103) and Kalaburagi (69). The cases in these three districts were attributed to the return of people from neighboring Maharashtra.

As many as 329 cases reported on Saturday were linked to people with travel history from Maharashtra.

The new cases reported took the number of cases in the coastal Udupi district to 889, making it the worst affected district in the state. A total of 1,120 beds are available in the district, district officials told TNM and there are 785 patients currently hospitalised in the district. 103 patients have recovered after being infected by the virus while 1 patient died in the district.

Udupi is followed by Kalaburagi (621), Yadgir (476) and Bengaluru Urban (452). 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district, which neighbours Udupi, of which 11 patients were linked to Maharashtra. Other cases were linked to international travel from countries like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Two patients infected with the coronavirus died in the state. This included a 55-year-old woman who was admitted in a hospital in Bidar after being diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and a 82-year-old woman from Vijayapura, who died on 27 May and tested positive for the virus. A total of 59 patients have died in the state while 1968 patients have recovered completely after being infected.