In Karnataka, COVID cases decline and recoveries surge

The state saw 8749 recoveries and only 5356 positive cases in one day.

"Recoveries rose to 6,93,584 till date, with 8,749 discharged from hospitals across the state on Thursday, while 5,356 tested positive, taking the Covid tally to 7,93,907, including 89,483 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Friday.

With 51 succumbing to the infection in a day, the death toll across the state rose to 10,821 so far, while 21 died of the virus in Bengaluru, taking its toll to 3,688 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Accounting for over 40 per cent of the state's cases, Bengaluru reported 2,688 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 3,21,054, including 56,763 active cases, while recoveries increased to 2,60,602, with 4,335 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among the 30 districts, Dakshina Kannada reported 329 new cases, followed by Davangere 298 and Mysuru 220.

After Bengaluru, the highest number of discharges (894) were from Mysuru, followed by Dakshina Kannada 290, Hassan 267 and Tumakuru 254.

Of the 936 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 370 are in Bengaluru district, 70 in Ballari, 52 in Dharwad, 45 in Chamarajanagar, 44 in Hassan and 29 in Kolar.

Out of 1,083,56 tests conducted on Thursday, 21,615 were through rapid antigen detection and 86,741 through RT-PCR method.

"Positivity rate declined to 4.94 per cent while case fatality rate plunged to 0.95 per cent across the state on a single day," the bulletin added.