Karnataka COVID-19 cases cross 4,000-mark, 59% linked to Maharashtra

With 111 more patients returning home following their recovery, the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,494.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In continuation with the recent steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state reported an additional 267 new cases on Wednesday which meant the state now has a total tally of 4063 cases.

Among the 267 new cases reported on Wednesday, 250 travelled to Karnataka from outside the state. And among those 250, an overwhelming majority of 232 patients are returnees from Maharashtra as has been the trend for the past two weeks.

With this, among the 4,063 total cases in the state, Maharashtra returnees form 59% of the cases, with a total of 2,411 persons returning from the neighbouring state testing positive.

With 111 patients returning home following their recovery, the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,494.

A new COVID-19-related fatality was also confirmed as an 80-year-old woman in Davangere who died tested positive. The bulletin mentioned she was brought dead into a COVID-19 hospital on May 28 and she tested positive post her death. This takes the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 53.

Among the remaining interstate cases barring those returning from Maharashtra, four had returned from Bihar, eight had returned from Delhi, three returned from Tamil Nadu, one from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

15 of Wednesdayâ€™s new positive cases are either contacts of already-infected patients or are residents of containment zones and the remaining two are patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

District-wise breakup of new cases

Among the 267 new cases reported on Wednesday, Kalaburagi had the lion share of cases with 105, followed by Udupi which saw an increase of 62 cases. Raichur and Bengaluru saw 35 and 20 cases, respectively. Other than Mandya, no other district saw an increase of more than 10 cases.

At the end of the day, Udupi was the worst-hit district at present, with the highest number of active cases at 408, followed by Kalaburagi at 375 and Yadgir at 271. State capital Bengaluru city has 149 active cases.

Mandya (221) and Raichur (230) are the only two other districts having more than 200 active cases.