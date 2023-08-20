Karnataka couple and son found dead in USA, family seeks return of remains

Yogesh and Prathibha, originally from Davanagere in Karnataka, had been living in the United States for nine years.

An Indian couple from Karnataka’s Davanagere and their six-year-old son were found dead in their residence in Baltimore in the state of Maryland of USA on Friday, August 18. The victims have been identified as Yogesh Nagarajappa (37), his wife Prathibha (35), and their young son Yash (6). The incident came to light after a friend initiated a welfare check. Baltimore police have subsequently classified the incident as a double homicide-suicide, indicating that Yogesh was suspected of causing the deaths of his wife and son before dying by suicide.

Baltimore County Police Department on August 19 said, “Based on the initial investigation, this incident is believed to be a double murder suicide that suspect Yogesh H. Nagarajappa committed. The Office of the Chief Medical Officer will complete a thorough examination into the manner and cause of death.”

Authorities were alerted to the distressing situation by a concerned friend who placed the call. According to Baltimore Sun, the police responded to the welfare check request at approximately 12 pm local time, and upon arrival, they found the family of three dead. Yogesh, the father, and husband, is suspected to have killed his wife and son before dying by suicide. All three individuals were found with apparent gunshot wounds. The autopsies were underway to further establish the details surrounding their tragic deaths.

Yogesh and Prathibha, originally from Davanagere in Karnataka, had been living in the United States for nine years. Both were professionals in the tech industry. Shobha, Yogesh's mother, is struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss and the unanswered questions surrounding the tragedy. She said, "I spoke to my son a week ago. He said he would try and visit India in December. And suddenly, I receive a call saying they are all dead. I don't know what happened, how they died. We haven't even seen their bodies. I don't know what to do."

Shobha has written to various government officials through the Davanagere deputy commissioner, urging them to expedite the repatriation of the bodies of her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson back to India. The family also sought the support of district minister SS Mallikarjun, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.