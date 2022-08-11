Karnataka cops may seize properties of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said the police will initiate various actions against the three main accused who are absconding.

news Crime

The Karnataka government is mulling over confiscating the properties of the three assailants who had allegedly murdered Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru in his village three weeks ago in Dakshina Kannada district. "We know those three assailants, we have their photos, know their houses, their parents and wives. They are shifting quickly from one place to another, which is why there is a delay in arresting them," Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters on Wednesday, August 10.

"It was a planned attack. The assailants fled after committing the crime. We are trying to locate them. We will serve a warrant against the absconders, seize their properties and initiate various other actions," Kumar added. The top police brass said seven people have already been arrested in the Nettar murder case. One person named Kabir was arrested on Tuesday. However, the three main accused who carried out the attack are yet to be arrested, he explained.

Kumar also said the police will initiate action against all those who harboured the assailants. The officer said the Mangaluru police along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is working in tandem to crack the case. In this regard, he had a review meeting with the officials of Mangaluru and various other districts on Wednesday. During the meeting, he also reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are still in force.

Three weeks ago in Nettaru village in Bellare of Dakshina Kannada district, Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death when he was returning home after shutting his poultry shop. Members of right-wing outfits alleged that it was done by Muslim fundamentalists, and also charged that the murderers had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).